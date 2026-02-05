SouthState Bank Corp Sells 35,156 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

SouthState Bank Corp lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,156 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of SouthState Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $54,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

PHYS stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $42.07.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

