Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,201,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,167,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,545,000 after buying an additional 594,971 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,954,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Aflac by 459.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,969,000 after acquiring an additional 575,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 146.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 772,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 458,551 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $601,538.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,447.04. This represents a 12.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 230,688 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,056. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,044 shares of company stock worth $3,355,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 23.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $101.00 target price on Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

