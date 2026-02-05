Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by SouthState Bank Corp

SouthState Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999,982 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,388 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of QQQ opened at $605.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $620.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.72. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying — Penserra Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ, signaling some institutional confidence and potential support for flows into the ETF. Penserra Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Amid Nasdaq’s Fast Entry Proposal
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre?market positioning — Daily commentary shows QQQ hovered near the flatline in pre?market trade, suggesting mixed near?term sentiment among traders. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2-4-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: NASDAQ listings trend — Walmart’s move to the Nasdaq highlights the exchange’s tech tilt; this is a structural positive for Nasdaq market positioning but is unlikely to meaningfully shift QQQ’s immediate composition. Walmart Provides a Buffer in These ETFs
- Negative Sentiment: Broad Nasdaq sell?off — The Nasdaq plunged more than 2% with a small set of large names amplifying the move, directly weighing on QQQ since the ETF is concentrated in mega?caps. Nasdaq plunges more than 2%, and these 10 names are fanning the flames
- Negative Sentiment: Technical risk — Analysts warn the Nasdaq?100 is near a major technical breakdown; a confirmed breakdown would likely trigger further outflows and accelerate QQQ’s decline. The Nasdaq 100 On The Edge Of A Major Breakdown
- Negative Sentiment: Risk?off flows into safe assets — Reports of a tech/AI panic and rotation into defensives are driving outflows from growth?and?AI?heavy ETFs like QQQ. Risk-Off Flows And A Tech/AI Panic – Market Reactions
- Negative Sentiment: Policy uncertainty — Commentary about a potential shift in Fed policy approach (Kevin Warsh coverage) raises concerns about rate/expectation dynamics that typically pressure long?duration tech growth names in QQQ. Warsh To Change Federal Reserve Policy Approach?
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
