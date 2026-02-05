Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 2,640.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pathward Financial worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 210.0% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 202.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Pathward Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pathward Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Pathward Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

