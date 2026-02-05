BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 155,995 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,995 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.25% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $21,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $136,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,352.96. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $1,382,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,721,994.47. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,398 shares of company stock worth $2,861,352. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partners upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of HALO opened at $77.93 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 156.95%. The company had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Halozyme Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Halozyme Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and annual EPS forecasts (notably FY2026 to $7.43 from $6.22 and FY2027 to $8.18 from $7.57), reflecting stronger forward profit expectations that can support a higher valuation. See MarketBeat summary of the Zacks notes. MarketBeat: HALO coverage

Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and annual EPS forecasts (notably FY2026 to $7.43 from $6.22 and FY2027 to $8.18 from $7.57), reflecting stronger forward profit expectations that can support a higher valuation. See MarketBeat summary of the Zacks notes. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also lifted several near?term quarter estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and multiple quarters in 2027), signalling anticipated stronger revenue/earnings momentum that likely helped investor sentiment. See MarketBeat summary of the Zacks notes. MarketBeat: HALO coverage

Zacks also lifted several near?term quarter estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and multiple quarters in 2027), signalling anticipated stronger revenue/earnings momentum that likely helped investor sentiment. See MarketBeat summary of the Zacks notes. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Halozyme as an attractive long?term/value investment (Zacks style score write?up) bolsters the buy case for value?oriented investors. Why Halozyme is a Top Value Stock (Zacks)

Coverage highlighting Halozyme as an attractive long?term/value investment (Zacks style score write?up) bolsters the buy case for value?oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: An investor piece arguing that recent acquisitions position Halozyme for longer?term growth supports the strategic narrative beyond near?term numbers and may attract growth investors. Halozyme: Key Acquisitions (Seeking Alpha)

An investor piece arguing that recent acquisitions position Halozyme for longer?term growth supports the strategic narrative beyond near?term numbers and may attract growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ reports reiterate a wide range of forward estimates — consensus figures cited in summaries differ from Zacks’ own upgraded forecasts — so investors should watch upcoming company disclosures for confirmation. MarketBeat: HALO coverage

Zacks’ reports reiterate a wide range of forward estimates — consensus figures cited in summaries differ from Zacks’ own upgraded forecasts — so investors should watch upcoming company disclosures for confirmation. Negative Sentiment: One small downgrade: Zacks trimmed Q3 2027 EPS slightly (from $2.02 to $1.99) — a minor data point but a reminder that not every quarter was raised. MarketBeat: HALO coverage

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Recommended Stories

