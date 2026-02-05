SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,643 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 108.4% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Atlassian by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,695,000 after buying an additional 121,541 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 258,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,458,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 408,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,224,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.58. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Positive Sentiment: Atlassian announced a multi?year partnership with Anthropic/Williams F1 to integrate Claude as the team’s “Official Thinking Partner,” which raises Atlassian’s AI profile and could support future product integrations and commercial opportunities. Anthropic partnership

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $892,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 298,935 shares in the company, valued at $34,796,034. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $892,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,935 shares in the company, valued at $34,796,034. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,049 shares of company stock worth $82,050,502. Company insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

