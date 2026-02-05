Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $5.98 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 388.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 2.8%

EWZ stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Brazilian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

