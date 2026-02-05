HORAN Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

HORAN Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $630.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.77. The company has a market cap of $844.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.