HORAN Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

HORAN Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record January ETF flows show renewed demand for broader U.S. exposure and a rotation away from concentrated mega?cap bets, which supports net inflows into broad S&P 500 trackers like VOO. Record January ETF Flows Highlight Rotation Away From Concentration
- Positive Sentiment: Ciena is being added back to the S&P 500, replacing Dayforce; demand for hardware that supports generative AI is lifting certain cyclicals and networking names — a modest tailwind for index performance and VOO’s sector mix. Ciena returns to S&P 500 after getting booted 17 years ago
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pieces weigh valuation risks vs. long?run case for the S&P 500 and VOO; these debates can influence longer?term flows but don’t typically trigger immediate trading changes. Is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF a Buy Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Premarket updates show small intraday swings for VOO as traders digest macro data and guidance from large constituents — useful for short?term traders but neutral for the ETF’s long?term benchmark role. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 2-4-2026
- Negative Sentiment: Options traders are positioning more bearish on S&P 500 names, signaling rising demand for downside protection which often coincides with increased selling pressure in the ETF. Options Traders Are Getting More Bearish on S&P 500 Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary points to weakness in large tech names and a sector rotation into cyclicals; because tech carries heavy weight in the S&P 500, tech weakness can drag VOO when investors rotate out. S&P500: Market Forecast Today Points to Strength in Cyclicals, Weakness in Tech
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
