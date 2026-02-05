ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) & Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Critical Review

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Myriad Genetics and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics -48.53% -7.11% -4.48% ProQR Therapeutics -273.20% -58.70% -29.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Myriad Genetics and ProQR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 3 6 4 0 2.08 ProQR Therapeutics 1 1 7 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus price target of $9.44, indicating a potential upside of 78.53%. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 360.83%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Myriad Genetics.

99.0% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Myriad Genetics has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Myriad Genetics and ProQR Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $837.60 million 0.59 -$127.30 million ($4.33) -1.22 ProQR Therapeutics $20.46 million 7.97 -$30.04 million ($0.47) -3.30

ProQR Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myriad Genetics. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myriad Genetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer. The company also offers Prolaris Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test, an RNA expression tumor analysis for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; EndoPredict Breast Cancer Prognostic Test, an RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; Precise Tumor, a solution for precision oncology; and Prequel Prenatal Screen, a non-invasive prenatal screening test conducted using maternal blood to screen for severe chromosomal disorders in a fetus. It provides Foresight Carrier Screen, a prenatal test for future parents to assess their risk of passing on a recessive genetic condition to their offspring; SneakPeek, a non-invasive blood test that predicts the gender of a fetus; and GeneSight Psychotropic Mental Health Medication Test, a DNA genotyping test to aid psychotropic drug selection for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, attention-deficit, hyperactivity disorder, and other mental health conditions. It has a strategic collaboration with Illumina, Inc., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, SimonMed, and Onsite Women's Health. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1). It also develops various other early-stage research programs, including AX-1005 for undisclosed targets in CVDs; AX-2402, which focuses on Rett syndrome; AX-2911 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); AX-0601 for obesity and Type 2 diabetes; and AX-9115 for rare metabolic condition, as well as various other targets. In addition, the company develops Axiomer RNA base-editing platform technology. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center; Inserm Transfert SA; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Vico Therapeutics B.V.; University of Rochester; and Leiden University Medical Center, as well as license and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.