PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ:SUUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PowerBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PowerBank in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

PowerBank Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerBank

Shares of PowerBank stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. PowerBank has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUUN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerBank during the second quarter worth about $28,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PowerBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

PowerBank Company Profile

PowerBank Corporation, formerly known as SolarBank Corporation, operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms.

