Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $468,000 in Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,944 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of Quanex Building Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 104.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Quanex Building Products news, insider Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh sold 119,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,904,590.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,421,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,484,751.26. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $922.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $489.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently -5.83%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of components for the window, door and building products industries in North America. The company operates through two primary segments: Window Products and Door & Building Products. Its Window Products segment supplies vinyl window profiles and related accessories, while its Door & Building Products segment offers engineered door skins, panels, siding products, specialty moldings and other exterior building components.

Within its Window Products segment, Quanex produces extrusion profiles used by window fabricators to assemble vinyl casement, double-hung, slider and picture windows.

