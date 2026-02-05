Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,837 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Caesars Entertainment worth $45,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1,735.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141,876 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.0% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $270,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 471,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CZR. Macquarie lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

