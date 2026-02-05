AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 66,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $23.50 price objective on Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

