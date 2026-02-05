Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $305.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.71.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $189.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $183.30 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.94%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,354. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. The trade was a 62.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

