Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 435,728 LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 435,728 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,288,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.43% of LSI Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 22.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 141.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $692.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.20.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: LYTS) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

