Insider Selling: Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Insider Sells $332,025.00 in Stock

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $332,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,503 shares in the company, valued at $464,967.81. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Atul Dandekar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maze Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 29th, Atul Dandekar sold 72,400 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $2,936,544.00.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Atul Dandekar sold 100 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $4,036.00.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Maze Therapeutics stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maze Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MAZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAZE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,334,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 915,342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Maze Therapeutics by 3,868.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 777,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 758,104 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $14,135,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,567,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after buying an additional 438,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $11,246,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de?risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maze Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maze Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.