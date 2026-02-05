Insider Selling: Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Director Sells $592,850.00 in Stock

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) Director William Watkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $592,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,398.89. The trade was a 29.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Nextpower Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NXT opened at $116.72 on Thursday. Nextpower Inc. has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31.
Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Nextpower had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.43%.The business had revenue of $909.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nextpower in the second quarter valued at about $140,772,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextpower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,739,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Nextpower by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,071 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nextpower by 938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 794,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 717,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 2,017.7% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 566,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,909,000 after purchasing an additional 539,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Nextpower Company Profile
Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.
In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.
