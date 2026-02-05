Patrick Joseph Murphy Sells 290 Shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,430.10, for a total value of $414,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,755.50. The trade was a 21.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Joseph Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.03, for a total value of $385,418.70.

On Monday, December 1st, Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.06, for a total value of $391,807.40.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE TDG opened at $1,264.41 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,357.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,358.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,584.44.

Institutional Trading of Transdigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

