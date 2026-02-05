Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells $271,692.64 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $271,692.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,560.76. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $268,322.37.

On Friday, January 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 1,235 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $50,079.25.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 13,158 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $552,372.84.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Jack Bendheim sold 14,687 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $612,154.16.

On Thursday, January 15th, Jack Bendheim sold 2,932 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $117,338.64.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,651 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $147,975.03.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,551 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $304,456.32.

On Friday, January 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 213 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $8,554.08.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Jack Bendheim sold 328 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $13,149.52.

On Thursday, December 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,752 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $235,429.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Q2 results and outlook beat consensus — Phibro reported $0.87 EPS vs. $0.69 expected and revenue of $373.9M vs. $355.6M, and raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $2.93–$3.10 (above the $2.75 consensus). Investors often reward beats and upgraded guidance.

Dividend declared — Board approved a $0.12 quarterly cash dividend, providing income support and signaling confidence in cash flow.

Analyst estimates and coverage mixed — Zacks maintains a Strong-Buy and has tweaked near-term quarter/year estimates (small upward and downward adjustments), which provides context but no clear directional push.

Elevated trading activity — intraday volume is above average, reflecting heightened investor interest around the results; this can amplify moves in either direction.

Significant insider selling — CEO Jack Bendheim has sold multiple blocks of shares in recent weeks (material dollar amounts), a factor some investors view as negative or as profit-taking.

Leverage level — the company's debt-to-equity (~2.3) is elevated, which may concern risk-sensitive investors despite operating improvements.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

