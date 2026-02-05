Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,783,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326,203 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.78% of Mueller Water Products worth $71,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 87.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 572,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 56,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.1%

MWA opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 13.41%.The company had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $371,614.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 85,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,276.54. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $27,461.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,549.25. This represents a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company’s portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company’s operations are organized around two primary business segments.

