Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $417.3750.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial set a $268.00 target price on Strategy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $129.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.33. Strategy has a fifty-two week low of $121.19 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22.

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $1,207,404.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,857.36. This trade represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.88 per share, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,400. This represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and sold 13,177 shares valued at $2,843,166. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Strategy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strategy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Management continues to buy the dip — Strategy disclosed another purchase (855 BTC, ~$75.3M), lifting its total holdings and signaling management conviction that a longer?term bitcoin bet will pay off. Strategy Announces New Buy

Management continues to buy the dip — Strategy disclosed another purchase (855 BTC, ~$75.3M), lifting its total holdings and signaling management conviction that a longer?term bitcoin bet will pay off. Positive Sentiment: Balance?sheet buffer reduces forced?sale risk — coverage notes that Strategy’s bitcoin isn’t pledged as collateral and the firm has multi?quarter cash runway, lowering immediate risk of margin/liquidation events even as holdings trade below average cost. Bitcoin Drops Below MicroStrategy’s Average Price

Balance?sheet buffer reduces forced?sale risk — coverage notes that Strategy’s bitcoin isn’t pledged as collateral and the firm has multi?quarter cash runway, lowering immediate risk of margin/liquidation events even as holdings trade below average cost. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are an imminent catalyst — Q4 results are due after the close (Feb 5); investors will watch bitcoin impairments, any commentary on treasury strategy, and cash/debt metrics. Options markets are pricing an elevated post?earnings swing, so results could produce high volatility. What to Expect From Strategy’s Q4 Earnings

Earnings are an imminent catalyst — Q4 results are due after the close (Feb 5); investors will watch bitcoin impairments, any commentary on treasury strategy, and cash/debt metrics. Options markets are pricing an elevated post?earnings swing, so results could produce high volatility. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin plunge pushed holdings below Strategy’s cost basis — BTC briefly traded under $73k, driving large unrealized losses (reports cite ~$630M–$900M) and pressuring MSTR shares. That dynamic makes the stock highly correlated to BTC moves and increases downside while prices remain below the company’s average buy price. Bitcoin briefly breaks below $73,000

Bitcoin plunge pushed holdings below Strategy’s cost basis — BTC briefly traded under $73k, driving large unrealized losses (reports cite ~$630M–$900M) and pressuring MSTR shares. That dynamic makes the stock highly correlated to BTC moves and increases downside while prices remain below the company’s average buy price. Negative Sentiment: Analysts slashed targets — Canaccord and others cut forecasts (one notable cut to ~$185), citing an uncertain bitcoin outlook and the risk that the company’s leveraged exposure will keep equity depressed until BTC recovers. Analyst downgrades amplify selling pressure. Canaccord Analyst Slashes Strategy Stock Forecast

Analysts slashed targets — Canaccord and others cut forecasts (one notable cut to ~$185), citing an uncertain bitcoin outlook and the risk that the company’s leveraged exposure will keep equity depressed until BTC recovers. Analyst downgrades amplify selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary and momentum favor selling — High?profile commentators urged management action and risk reduction ahead of earnings, while headlines show sharp intraday MSTR declines (single?day and multi?day drops of 5–20%), reinforcing negative sentiment among traders. Jim Cramer Urges Action

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

