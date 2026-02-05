Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 10,900 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $80,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key TJX Companies News

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.