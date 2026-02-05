SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Down 12.3% in January

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 107 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 122 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SITC International Stock Up 0.5%

SITIY stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. SITC International has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37.

Get SITC International alerts:

About SITC International

(Get Free Report)

SITC International (OTCMKTS:SITIY) is a Hong Kong–based container shipping and logistics company specializing in shortsea and regional liner services. The firm operates a fleet of owned and chartered vessels that transport containerized cargo across major trade lanes in Asia, the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean. Its core business encompasses scheduled sailing services, vessel chartering and feeder operations, catering to shippers of consumer goods, industrial components and bulk commodities.

In addition to its liner shipping activities, SITC provides integrated logistics solutions that include inland trucking, port handling, warehousing and door-to-door delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.