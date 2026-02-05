Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm set a $20.00 target price on Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MAT
Mattel Stock Up 0.5%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Mattel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Mattel by 12.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mattel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
More Mattel News
Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple TV locked an October release date for “Matchbox The Movie” (John Cena lead), underscoring a high?profile distribution partner and franchise potential that supports media/royalty revenue expectations. Apple TV sets October launch for Mattel’s ‘Matchbox’ car movie First Look At Apple X Mattel’s John Cena-Led Film ‘Matchbox The Movie’
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: Morgan Stanley lifted its PT to $22 citing sector valuation adjustments, and Roth MKM raised its PT to $22 (neutral rating) — both moves lend short?term support to the stock. Morgan Stanley lifts Mattel PT to $22 Roth Capital raises Mattel PT to $22
- Positive Sentiment: Mattel Studios continues to expand its film slate (e.g., live?action “Tony the Tattooed Man” with Tracie Laymon attached), supporting the company’s strategy to monetize IP beyond toys. Mattel Studios Is Turning TONY THE TATTOOED MAN Into a Live-Action Movie
- Positive Sentiment: Brand marketing lift: Mattel’s Ken featured in Expedia’s Super Bowl LX spot, providing high?visibility advertising that can boost toy/brand demand. Mattel’s Ken Makes High-Profile Super Bowl LX Debut
- Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlights Mattel’s attempts to revive past product flops into new hits — signals creative effort but uncertain commercial outcomes until results appear. Mattel Wants To Turn A Massive Toy Flop Into The Next Barbie-Sized Hit
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term earnings risk: analysts and previews (Zacks) note Wall Street expects earnings growth but suggest Mattel may lack the setup for an earnings beat next week — a potential short?term headwind if results disappoint. Mattel reports next week; expectations
Mattel Company Profile
Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mattel
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.