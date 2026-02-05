Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm set a $20.00 target price on Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

Get Mattel alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAT

Mattel Stock Up 0.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

MAT stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. Mattel has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Mattel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Mattel by 12.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mattel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

More Mattel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.