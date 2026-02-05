The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PNTG

The Pennant Group Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 304,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 110,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.