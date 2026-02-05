Brokerages Set Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target at $300.46

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-five have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.0286.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 5.1%

ORCL opened at $146.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total transaction of $1,925,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,030 shares in the company, valued at $27,728,655.60. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock worth $12,136,764. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.