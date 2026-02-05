Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Chevron stock opened at $181.28 on Monday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.59. The company has a market capitalization of $365.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.70%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,411.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,958 shares of company stock worth $122,930,032. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullishness: Goldman Sachs and other buy-side analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and boutiques including TD Cowen and Wells Fargo published favorable forecasts/price-target increases that support buying interest. Read More.

Wall Street bullishness: Goldman Sachs and other buy-side analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and boutiques including TD Cowen and Wells Fargo published favorable forecasts/price-target increases that support buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Chevron raised its quarterly payout to $1.78 (annualized $7.12, ~4% yield), reinforcing the income thesis that draws dividend-focused investors and supports the stock’s re-rating. Read More.

Dividend increase: Chevron raised its quarterly payout to $1.78 (annualized $7.12, ~4% yield), reinforcing the income thesis that draws dividend-focused investors and supports the stock’s re-rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Project commitments: Chevron reconfirmed commitment to the Yoyo–Yolanda gas project (Cameroon/Equatorial Guinea), a production/growth catalyst for gas exposure and long?term cash flow. Read More.

Project commitments: Chevron reconfirmed commitment to the Yoyo–Yolanda gas project (Cameroon/Equatorial Guinea), a production/growth catalyst for gas exposure and long?term cash flow. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results mixed: Q4 beat EPS expectations ($1.52 vs. $1.44) but revenue missed and year-over-year profit fell — supports cash-flow narrative but tempers near-term growth hopes. Read More.

Quarterly results mixed: Q4 beat EPS expectations ($1.52 vs. $1.44) but revenue missed and year-over-year profit fell — supports cash-flow narrative but tempers near-term growth hopes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Syria offshore MOU: Chevron signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate offshore exploration in Syrian waters with a Qatari partner — a potential long-term resource opportunity but with geopolitical and sanction risks that make near-term impacts uncertain. Read More.

Syria offshore MOU: Chevron signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate offshore exploration in Syrian waters with a Qatari partner — a potential long-term resource opportunity but with geopolitical and sanction risks that make near-term impacts uncertain. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Several senior insiders (including the CFO) disclosed large share sales in late January, which may create short-term sentiment/headline pressure despite routine explanations (taxes, diversification). Read More.

Insider selling: Several senior insiders (including the CFO) disclosed large share sales in late January, which may create short-term sentiment/headline pressure despite routine explanations (taxes, diversification). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/headwinds: Oil prices eased as geopolitical risk softened, which can cap near-term revenue and margin expectations for integrated majors like Chevron. Read More.

Macro/headwinds: Oil prices eased as geopolitical risk softened, which can cap near-term revenue and margin expectations for integrated majors like Chevron. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cautious notes: A few firms (HSBC and others) trimmed views or moved to Hold, arguing recent gains may have priced in much of the upside — these calls can limit further rallies. Read More.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

