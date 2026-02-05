Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bernd Brust acquired 216,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $702,689.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,005.75. This represents a 86.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 51,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $190,446.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 106,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,401.50. This represents a 93.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 566,771 shares of company stock worth $1,880,244. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 0.3%

MRVI opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) is a life sciences company specializing in the development and supply of critical reagents and services for the development and manufacture of biologic therapies. The company’s offerings support a range of applications in genomics, molecular diagnostics, vaccine development and next-generation sequencing. Maravai’s platforms address key challenges in nucleic acid production, protein detection, epigenetic analysis and reagent quality across the biopharmaceutical industry.

Through its product portfolio, which includes proprietary mRNA capping reagents, lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, synthetic oligonucleotides and high-precision assay kits, Maravai enables customers to accelerate research and streamline manufacturing workflows.

