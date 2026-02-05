Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $100.92 and last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 7650497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.70.

Specifically, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $892,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,796,034. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $892,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 298,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,796,034. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $913,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 314,265 shares in the company, valued at $37,444,674.75. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Key Atlassian News

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Positive Sentiment: Atlassian announced a multi?year partnership with Anthropic/Williams F1 to integrate Claude as the team’s “Official Thinking Partner,” which raises Atlassian’s AI profile and could support future product integrations and commercial opportunities. Anthropic partnership

Atlassian announced a multi?year partnership with Anthropic/Williams F1 to integrate Claude as the team’s “Official Thinking Partner,” which raises Atlassian’s AI profile and could support future product integrations and commercial opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Analyst previews (Zacks) expect Q2 to benefit from cloud/AI tool demand and steady Jira/Confluence adoption — a fundamental tailwind to watch into earnings. Zacks earnings preview

Analyst previews (Zacks) expect Q2 to benefit from cloud/AI tool demand and steady Jira/Confluence adoption — a fundamental tailwind to watch into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Some outlets highlight large upside scenarios for TEAM tied to AI adoption, signaling that several analysts still see meaningful recovery potential over a 12?month horizon. Bullish analyst view

Some outlets highlight large upside scenarios for TEAM tied to AI adoption, signaling that several analysts still see meaningful recovery potential over a 12?month horizon. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/PR from the Williams F1 sponsorship (new livery, ads) boosts brand visibility but is unlikely to move fundamentals by itself in the near term. F1 livery coverage

Marketing/PR from the Williams F1 sponsorship (new livery, ads) boosts brand visibility but is unlikely to move fundamentals by itself in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest metrics currently show effectively zero shorted shares and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure — a technical datapoint that appears immaterial to immediate price action.

Reported short?interest metrics currently show effectively zero shorted shares and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure — a technical datapoint that appears immaterial to immediate price action. Negative Sentiment: CNBC notes broad software weakness as AI competition (e.g., Anthropic features) spooks investors and pressures cloud/software multiples — a sector headwind that can push TEAM shares lower even if company fundamentals stay intact. CNBC sector note

CNBC notes broad software weakness as AI competition (e.g., Anthropic features) spooks investors and pressures cloud/software multiples — a sector headwind that can push TEAM shares lower even if company fundamentals stay intact. Negative Sentiment: Analysts Cantor Fitzgerald and BMO cut price targets (CF: $240?$146; BMO: $195?$135) — even though both keep constructive ratings, the lower targets reduce near?term upside expectations and contribute to selling pressure. Cantor Fitzgerald note BMO note

Analysts Cantor Fitzgerald and BMO cut price targets (CF: $240?$146; BMO: $195?$135) — even though both keep constructive ratings, the lower targets reduce near?term upside expectations and contribute to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Co?founders/insiders (CEO Michael Cannon?Brookes and director Scott Farquhar) recently sold multiple identical blocks (~7,665 shares each), a pattern of repeated insider sales that has amplified investor concern about insider conviction and likely added near?term selling pressure. SEC filing — insider sales

Atlassian Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of -147.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 60.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.