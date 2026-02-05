Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Up 23.6% in January

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,220 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 34,971 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,960 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,960 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 536,392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 413,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 413,022 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Natural Health Trends in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Natural Health Trends presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp. is a U.S.-based holding company that develops, markets and distributes a range of plant-based health supplements, nutritional products and personal care items. The company’s product portfolio spans weight management, skin care, men’s health, nutritional supplements and wellness solutions designed to support overall health and beauty. Natural Health Trends focuses on delivering scientifically formulated products through modern e-commerce channels and direct selling platforms.

Through its principal subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China—including Shanghai NHTC Health Products Co, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.