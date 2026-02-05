First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Trading Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

First Acceptance Corporation (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. 711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

First Acceptance Trading Up 1.2%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $149.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $140.68 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation (OTCMKTS: FACO) is a specialty underwriter that focuses on directly marketed print and supplemental health insurance products. Through a network of postal and digital marketing channels, the company offers fixed indemnity medical plans designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. In addition to core health insurance plans, First Acceptance markets a variety of supplemental coverage options, including dental, accident and critical illness policies.

Beyond its print health business, First Acceptance operates an insurance risk retention group that enables member organizations to pool risk and purchase liability and healthcare benefit programs.

