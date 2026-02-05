Liberty Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 7,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 73,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Liberty Media Acquisition Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS: LMACU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Liberty Media Corporation. Incorporated in Delaware in early 2021, the firm raised capital through an initial public offering to pursue a business combination with one or more operating companies. As a blank check company, LMACU holds the net proceeds in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a qualifying transaction.

LMACU’s mandate is to seek strategic acquisitions primarily in the technology, media, telecommunications and consumer sectors.

