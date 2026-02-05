Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Shares Up 19.3% – What’s Next?

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 19.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.0825 and last traded at $6.0825. Approximately 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.
About Cadeler A/S
Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS: CADLF) is a Denmark-based maritime service provider specializing in offshore wind turbine installation. The company owns and operates purpose-built wind turbine installation vessels, which were converted from former offshore drilling rigs. These vessels are equipped with heavy-lift cranes, dynamic positioning systems and jack-up capabilities, allowing Cadeler to install foundations, towers, monopiles, jackets and complete turbine assemblies in a wide range of water depths and weather conditions.
Founded in 2019 as a carve-out from Seadrill’s wind-turbine installation business, Cadeler has built on nearly a decade of offshore wind experience.
