NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of NWF Group plc (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.2025 and last traded at $0.2025. 57,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 11,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1971.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.
NWF Group plc is a diversified rural services business headquartered in Nantwich, Cheshire, UK. Originally established in the late 19th century, the company has grown from a regional farmers’ cooperative into a multi-divisional agricultural support and distribution enterprise. It trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol NWFFF, serving a wide range of customers across the United Kingdom.
The Group’s Food & Feed division specialises in the sourcing, blending and distribution of animal feed, fertilizers and raw agricultural ingredients.
