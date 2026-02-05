Forum Merger III (OTCMKTS:FIIIU) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.11. 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Forum Merger III Trading Up 2.9%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11.

Get Forum Merger III alerts:

About Forum Merger III

(Get Free Report)

Forum Merger III Corp is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol FIIIU. As a blank-check vehicle, its principal activity is raising capital through the sale of units in an initial public offering and seeking to complete a business combination with one or more operating businesses.

Upon closing its public offering, the company’s net proceeds were placed in a trust account to be used for an acquisition, subject to shareholder approval and the timeframe specified in its charter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.