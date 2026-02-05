Financial Comparison: Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) vs. Eurosite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

Eurosite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eurosite Power and Portland General Electric”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Eurosite Power alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurosite Power $6.99 million 0.63 -$70,000.00 ($0.09) -0.57 Portland General Electric $3.44 billion 1.66 $313.00 million $2.75 18.43

Volatility and Risk

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Eurosite Power. Eurosite Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Eurosite Power has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eurosite Power and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurosite Power N/A -12.75% -12.08% Portland General Electric 8.63% 8.32% 2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eurosite Power and Portland General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurosite Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 Portland General Electric 1 8 3 0 2.17

Portland General Electric has a consensus price target of $48.42, suggesting a potential downside of 4.47%. Given Portland General Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Eurosite Power.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Eurosite Power on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eurosite Power

(Get Free Report)

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities. It also has 28,868 circuit miles of distribution lines. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurosite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurosite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.