Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Trading Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.7975 and last traded at $24.7975. 467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS: AUKNY) operates as New Zealand’s primary air transport gateway, serving both domestic and international passengers and cargo. Situated at M?ngere, south of Auckland’s city center, the airport handles services to key markets across the Asia–Pacific region, Australia, North America and beyond. Its facilities include a dual-runway airfield, two passenger terminals—domestic and international—and dedicated cargo and freight handling areas.

In addition to its core airport operations, the company generates revenue through retail concessions, property leasing and ground-handling services.

