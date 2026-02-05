Bexil Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Bexil Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 31,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 23,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Bexil Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17.

Get Bexil Investment Trust alerts:

About Bexil Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Bexil Investment Trust is a closed-end management investment company organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The trust seeks to deliver high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high-yield corporate debt securities, convertible securities and other fixed-income instruments. Its portfolio is constructed to capture opportunities across both developed and emerging markets, with a focus on credit instruments issued by companies in Latin America, Asia, Eastern Europe and select markets in Africa.

The investment strategy is managed by Bexil Asset Management, L.P., which employs fundamental credit analysis and active risk management to identify undervalued debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bexil Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bexil Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.