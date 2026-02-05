West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Shares Down 15.6% – Here’s Why

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) traded down 15.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 10,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 15,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.6660.

West African Resources Trading Down 15.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) is an Australia-domiciled gold mining company focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold projects in West Africa. The company’s primary asset is the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso, which hosts both open-pit and underground ore bodies. West African Resources holds all necessary mining permits for Sanbrado and maintains a portfolio of exploration licenses across the country.

The Sanbrado Gold Project achieved first gold pour in January 2021 following completion of its Phase I processing plant, which has a nameplate capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum.

