Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GoodRx (GDRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2026 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2026 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2026 – GoodRx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.25.

1/17/2026 – GoodRx was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2026 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – GoodRx had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/23/2025 – GoodRx had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – GoodRx had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

