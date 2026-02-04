Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.000- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Allegiant Travel also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.500-3.500 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.73.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 7.6%

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $7.08 on Wednesday, reaching $99.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,024. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $100.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.25). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 11.36%.The business had revenue of $561.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Company-reported adjusted/airline-only results came in ahead of consensus, with multiple outlets publishing beats on quarterly EPS (Zacks reported $2.86 vs. $2.01 estimate). This supports the narrative of improving profitability on an airline-only basis and likely drove buying interest. Zacks: Allegiant Tops Q4

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,566 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 549,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,380,000 after buying an additional 73,360 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 162,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low?cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price?sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point?to?point network that avoids the traditional hub?and?spoke model, providing non?stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

