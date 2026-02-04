Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Shares Up 74.7% – Time to Buy?

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 74.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 and last traded at GBX 4.98. Approximately 18,255,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,556% from the average daily volume of 1,102,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85.

Gem Diamonds Stock Up 74.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.98.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

