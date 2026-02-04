Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.350-8.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.050-2.170 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.2%

MAA stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,148. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $125.75 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average of $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Adrian Hill purchased 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $99,927.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 48,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,821.78. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $31,804.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at $518,563.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,079 shares of company stock worth $838,698. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,556,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $10,209,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $46,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

