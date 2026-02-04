Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 25.500-26.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPAY. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $379.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.46.

NYSE CPAY traded up $7.52 on Wednesday, reaching $299.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.49. Corpay has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 24.37%.Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Stull purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Corpay by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corpay by 30.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Corpay by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Corpay by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

