Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $260.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.79 million. Tenable updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.390-0.420 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Tenable’s conference call:

Tenable exceeded its Q4 guidance — revenue was $260.5M (10.5% YoY) , full?year revenue grew 11%, non?GAAP operating margin was ~24%, and Tenable One represented 46% of new and expansion bookings while the company added 502 enterprise platform customers.

Strong cash generation and capital return — $402.2M in cash and short?term investments, $87.5M unlevered FCF in Q4, 10.6M shares repurchased for $362.4M since Nov 2023, and the board approved a $150M increase to the share?repurchase authorization.

Shares of TENB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Tenable has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Tenable news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $2,854,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,336,000 after buying an additional 1,010,230 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,179,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,354,000 after acquiring an additional 713,291 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 59.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,665,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,261,000 after purchasing an additional 618,319 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 95.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,208,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after purchasing an additional 589,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 170.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,310,000 after purchasing an additional 547,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

