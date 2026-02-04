Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5,195.00 and last traded at $5,187.00, with a volume of 4660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,082.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,592.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,968.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.37.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $113.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.
Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company’s principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard’s integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.
In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.
