Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 9074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered Five Star Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $877.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company’s core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

