YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2218 per share on Thursday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. This is a 7.5% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance

SDTY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. 7,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,444. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13.

About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index. SDTY was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

