Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Magnera had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%.
Magnera Price Performance
NYSE:MAGN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. 708,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,811. Magnera has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $508.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Magnera by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnera during the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magnera by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magnera in the third quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Magnera by 32.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Magnera Company Profile
Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.
