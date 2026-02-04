McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 38.800-39.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 38.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MCK stock traded down $31.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $819.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,754. McKesson has a one year low of $570.51 and a one year high of $895.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $826.85 and a 200-day moving average of $776.36. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 248.14%. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $899.36.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

